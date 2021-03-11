Plumas Bancorp to acquire Feather River Bancorp
Mar. 11, 2021 12:09 PM ETPlumas Bancorp (PLBC)PLBCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Plumas Bancorp (PLBC +0.2%) to acquire Feather River Bancorp in a stock and cash transaction valued at ~$21M.
- The combined company would have ~$1.3B in assets, $1.1B in deposits, and operate 14 branches throughout Northeastern California and Western Nevada.
- Feather River is headquartered in Yuba City, California, and is the parent company of Bank of Feather River, a 13-year-old bank with approximately $182M in assets as of December 31, 2020.
- “Gaining access to Plumas’ network of offices and extensive product lines allows us to expand our footprint and offerings beyond the Yuba-Sutter communities we have served for the past 13 years. There are many similarities in our institutions and the small communities we serve. This combination will afford the two organizations the opportunity to utilize our combined years of experience to continue to deliver the outstanding experience our customers have come to expect.” comments Julie A. Morehead, President and CEO.