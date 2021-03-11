Orgenesis updates on Celyvir therapy collaboration deal
- Orgenesis (ORGS +2.7%) has entered the planned second phase of a collaboration with Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús in Madrid, Spain to further develop and commercialize the hospital’s proprietary Celyvir therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.
- The agreement follows an initial collaboration between FIB Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús and Orgenesis to establish a point-of-care center leveraging the the company's POCare Platform.
- This program represents a novel approach for the treatment of solid metastatic tumors, either as a monotherapy or in a combination with additional immunotherapies.