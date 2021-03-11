Annovis Bio signs GMP manufacturing agreement to support planned late- stage studies

Mar. 11, 2021 12:36 PM ETAnnovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)ANVSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Annovis Bio (ANVS +4.9%) has signed an agreement for up to 10 kg of GMP-manufactured ANVS401 to support the Company's planned late-stage studies in Alzheimer's in Down syndrome, PD and AD.
  • "With preliminary data expected to be reported from these trials beginning in the first quarter, we are now preparing for our next stage of development." said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., CEO.
  • PD affects an estimated 1M people in the U.S. and as many as 10M globally.
  • An estimated 5.8M people in the U.S. have AD and there are ~44M people worldwide living with the disease.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.