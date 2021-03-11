Annovis Bio signs GMP manufacturing agreement to support planned late- stage studies
Mar. 11, 2021
- Annovis Bio (ANVS +4.9%) has signed an agreement for up to 10 kg of GMP-manufactured ANVS401 to support the Company's planned late-stage studies in Alzheimer's in Down syndrome, PD and AD.
- "With preliminary data expected to be reported from these trials beginning in the first quarter, we are now preparing for our next stage of development." said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., CEO.
- PD affects an estimated 1M people in the U.S. and as many as 10M globally.
- An estimated 5.8M people in the U.S. have AD and there are ~44M people worldwide living with the disease.