Capstone Turbine pops after securing first microturbine order for clean energy
Mar. 11, 2021 Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)
- Capstone Turbine (CPST +3.3%) has received its first commercial order for Capstone microturbine kit immediately after the OEM deal signed with European clean energy company, B+K.
- The Capstone microturbines will be integrated into the innovative B+K ClinX product, which provides environmentally-friendly solution as customers convert energy from renewable energy sources instead of fossil fuels.
- Founded in 2012, B+K develops decentralized combined heat and power (CHP) systems based on microturbine technology.
- "In addition to supplying microturbine kits to B+K, Capstone's factory project team will support the sale of the ClinX solution with its new Direct Sales organization and with our existing global Distribution network," said Capstone's Chief Revenue Officer Jim Crouse.
