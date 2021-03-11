Genpact extends partnership with all-electric Envision Virgin Racing team
Mar. 11, 2021 12:45 PM ETGenpact Limited (G)GBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Genpact (G +0.4%) extends its strategic relationship with all-electric racing team Envision Virgin Racing through 2022.
- Envision Virgin Racing will continue using Genpact's Augmented Racing intelligence and Lap Estimate Optimizer analytics solutions for actionable, real-time racing insights.
- Envision's latest racing season kicked off on February 26 in Saudi Arabia.
- "Genpact is thrilled to continue working with Envision Virgin Racing to provide digital innovation and human-centered design that creates competitive advantage on the track while creating real-world impact beyond the track," said Stacy Simpson, Genpact CMO. "When the stakes are as high as they are in today's current environment, the ability to drive innovation at speed, turn data into insights, and insights into action in real-time is mission-critical to success. This is as true on the racetrack as it is in any boardroom."
- Press release.