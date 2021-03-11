CI Financial to acquire Barrett Asset Management
Mar. 11, 2021 1:23 PM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- CI Financial (CIXX +4.3%) announces agreement to acquire Barrett Asset Management, LLC, a New York-based registered investment advisor with wealth and investment management capabilities catering primarily to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.
- Barrett brings $2.5B in assets to CI’s fast-growing U.S. wealth management footprint. On completion of the acquisition, CI is expected to have ~$50B in U.S. assets and total assets of $212B.
- The acquisition exemplifies CI CEO Kurt MacAlpine’s mission to expand wealth management and globalize the company by teaming with strong U.S. wealth management businesses.