CI Financial to acquire Barrett Asset Management

Mar. 11, 2021 1:23 PM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • CI Financial (CIXX +4.3%) announces agreement to acquire Barrett Asset Management, LLC, a New York-based registered investment advisor with wealth and investment management capabilities catering primarily to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.
  • Barrett brings $2.5B in assets to CI’s fast-growing U.S. wealth management footprint. On completion of the acquisition, CI is expected to have ~$50B in U.S. assets and total assets of $212B.
  • The acquisition exemplifies CI CEO Kurt MacAlpine’s mission to expand wealth management and globalize the company by teaming with strong U.S. wealth management businesses.
