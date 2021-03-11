Danaher’s Integrated DNA Technologies acquires Swift Biosciences
Mar. 11, 2021 1:54 PM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)DHRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Integrated DNA Technologies, an operating company of Danaher Corporation’s (DHR +2.6%) has announced the acquisition of Swift Biosciences, a developer of Next-Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) library preparation genomics kits for research use.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Following the acquisition, Swift will continue to operate from its existing facilities in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
- “The synergies between IDT and Swift make this acquisition an excellent fit,” said Nathan Wood, President, and CEO of Swift.
- “Their broad portfolio of library preparation and enrichment products are highly complementary to IDT’s existing NGS product line,” noted Trey Martin IDT President of Swift’s product offerings.
- In 2019, Danaher spent $21.4B to acquire the biopharma business of General Electric which had generated $3B in revenue for GE Life Sciences in 2018.