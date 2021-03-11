Danaher’s Integrated DNA Technologies acquires Swift Biosciences

Mar. 11, 2021 1:54 PM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)DHRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Integrated DNA Technologies, an operating company of Danaher Corporation’s (DHR +2.6%) has announced the acquisition of Swift Biosciences, a developer of Next-Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) library preparation genomics kits for research use.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Following the acquisition, Swift will continue to operate from its existing facilities in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
  • “The synergies between IDT and Swift make this acquisition an excellent fit,” said Nathan Wood, President, and CEO of Swift.
  • “Their broad portfolio of library preparation and enrichment products are highly complementary to IDT’s existing NGS product line,” noted Trey Martin IDT President of Swift’s product offerings.
  • In 2019, Danaher spent $21.4B to acquire the biopharma business of General Electric which had generated $3B in revenue for GE Life Sciences in 2018.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.