Ferrari restarts buyback program tomorrow

  • After temporarily suspension due to outbreak of the pandemic, Ferrari N.V. (RACE +2.7%) to restart its multi-year share repurchase program announced on December 28, 2018 with a fourth tranche of up to €150M on March 12, 2021 and to end no later than September 30, 2021.
  • €120M to be executed on the MTA market and up to €30M on the NYSE.
  • To date Ferrari has acquired 3,809,334 common shares for a total consideration of ~€513M, with the last purchase made in March 30, 2020.
