tZero forges agreement with tokenization platform DigiShares
Mar. 11, 2021 2:10 PM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)OSTKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- tZERO ATS, subsidiary of tZERO, which is subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com (OSTK +6.3%) signs an agreement with DigiShares to connect issuers of digital securities on the DigiShares’ platform to the tZERO ATS.
- Danish-based DigiShares provides white-label solutions for the issuance, corporate management, and trading of digital securities.
- tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets.
- tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi comments, “DigiShares is a forward-thinking company and understands the enormous potential in tokenizing assets, particularly in the traditionally illiquid real estate space. tZERO ATS is excited to provide DigiShare issuers with an innovative solution to create secondary liquidity.”