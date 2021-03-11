Nasdaq leads the major averages as Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill

  • The Nasdaq (COMP) +2.6% continues its rally as President Joe Biden signed the Democrats' $1.9T COVID relief bill into law.
  • The S&P (SP500) +1.4% is broadly higher, while the Dow (DJI) +0.9% is lagging.
  • The bill, passed along party lines, contains $1,400 direct checks, enhanced unemployment benefits of $300/week, $350B for state and local government, a $3,600 child tax credit and $14B for vaccine distribution.
  • The White House says stimulus checks could start arriving as soon as this weekend.
  • The market took another Treasury auction in stride as the sale of $24B in 30-year bonds saw mediocre demand. The auction tailed half a basis point, with the high yield at 2.295% and the when-issued yield at 2.29%.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.52%.
  • Facebook still leads the megacaps, with all six in positive territory.
  • All the S&P sectors are higher, but Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) is struggling to stay in the green.
  • TS Lombard estimates that while $1.1T will hit the economy this year, only $530B is "true stimulus."
