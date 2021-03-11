T-Mobile sees rapid sell-off as investor day highlights raised targets

Mar. 11, 2021 2:51 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is seeing some quick choppy trading after its Investor Day presentation proceeded to a slide on new financial targets.
  • The new targets exceed the original merger plan, CEO Mike Sievert says, adding expectations for cumulative free cash flow of about $65B through 2025 - about 20% higher than previously expected.
  • The company also expects higher service revenue and core adjusted EBITDA, and it's raising midterm free cash flow guidance by about 30% ($3B).
  • Shares that were as high as up 6.4% have retrenched after a rapid sell-off, and are now down 1% on the day.
