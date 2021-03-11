Beam Global bags first order from a USDA forest service site

  • Beam Global (BEEM +22.3%) announces that the USDA Forest Service Job Corps program has purchased an EV ARC™ 2020 to power four government fleet vehicles.
  • “The USDA Forest Service Job Corps Program’s EV ARC™ deployment demonstrates the expanding appetite for sustainable EV charging infrastructure as the federal government sets out to electrify its fleet of over 645,000 vehicles. Beam’s EV ARC™ system is on the federal GSA contract, making it easy for any federal agency to purchase at best available pricing. National forests and other natural treasures are ideal for Beam products because they are deployed rapidly, with no disruption to the environment, no construction, no electric grid required at all and are 100% renewably powered.” said CEO Desmond Wheatley.
