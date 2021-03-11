Cyclacel proposes capital raise through underwritten public offering
Mar. 11, 2021 4:04 PM ETCyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC)CYCCBy: SA News Team
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) announces that it intends to offer shares for sale in an underwritten public offering.
- Intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares.
- Cyclacel did not provide further financial details on the offering.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to support its growth strategy and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses, and capital expenditures.
- Oppenheimer is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.