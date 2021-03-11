JNJ to produce up to 3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is targeting to manufacture up to three billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022, the company chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels has said in an interview after winning the conditional marketing authorization for its single-dose shot today.
- In addition to three manufacturing facilities to produce key drug ingredients, the company will also commission seven plants globally to handle the fill and finish stage of the production.
- "All these will function together to deliver the 1 billion by the end of the year," Stoffels has said adding “next year, we can do more than two billion vaccines, and even up to three if we maximize capacity. With Merck on board, we will be north of 2 billion."
- Last week, Merck joined JNJ to accelerate the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine production.