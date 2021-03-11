Ulta Beauty EPS beats by $1.04, beats on revenue

Mar. 11, 2021
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.41 beats by $1.04; GAAP EPS of $3.03 beats by $0.65.
  • Revenue of $2.2B (-4.8% Y/Y) beats by $120M.

  • For fiscal 2021, the Company plans to:

    • open approximately 40 net new stores and execute approximately 21 remodel or relocation projects;
    • achieve net revenues of between $7.2 billion and $7.3 billion vs. $7.31B;
    • achieve comparable sales growth of approximately 15% to 17%;
    • expand operating margin to approximately 9% of sales, driven by gross margin expansion;
    • deliver diluted earnings per share in the range of $8.85 to $9.30 ($10.59 consensus), including the impact of approximately $850 million in share repurchases and assuming an effective tax rate of 24.8%;
    • incur capital expenditures between $200 million and $250 million; and
    • incur depreciation and amortization expense between $270 million and $280 million.
  • Shares -9% AH.
