ContraFect receives $86.8M in BARDA contract award

Mar. 11, 2021 4:15 PM ETContraFect Corporation (CFRX)CFRXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BARDA awarded ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) cost-share contract wherein the company will receive $9.8M in initial funding and up to an additional $77M; shares rallied 20.9% higher after hours
  • Initial funding will be used to support ContraFect’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) superiority study of exebacase in patients with Staph aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis.
  • Under agreement terms and if supported by Phase 3 DISRUPT study data, BARDA may provide the company with additional funding on key milestones achievement to continue the advancement of exebacase through FDA product approval and completion of post-approval commitments.
