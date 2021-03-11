Bentley Systems to acquire Seequent for $1.05B
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) entered into a definitive agreement with investors led by Accel-KKR to acquire Seequent, a leader in software for geological and geophysical modeling, geotechnical stability, and cloud services, for $900M in cash and 3.14M BSY Class B shares.
- The acquisition is expected to initially add ~10% to each of Bentley Systems' key financial metrics and is expected to be measurably accretive to Bentley's organic growth rate.
- On closure, Seequent will operate as a stand-alone Bentley subsidiary, with Seequent's current COO Graham Grant, succeeding its retiring CEO Shaun Maloney, reporting to Bentley's Chief Product Officer Nicholas Cumins.
- "The transaction is expected to close in Q2, with the cash consideration settled via a combination of cash on hand and availability under our undrawn $850M revolving credit facility. We expect Seequent to contribute in excess of $80M to our ARR during this year," CFO David Hollister commented.
- Financing of this transaction is facilitated by having issued, earlier this year, $690M in convertible debt, due 2026.
- "Our deleveraging target—to reduce our total net leverage multiple of adj. EBITDA from under 4.0x post-closing, to about 2.5x over the next two years—could be accelerated by any future equity offerings," Hollister added.