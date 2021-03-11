Zuora stock gains after Q4 results top estimates
Mar. 11, 2021 4:33 PM ETZuora, Inc. (ZUO)ZUOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) tops Q4 estimates with $79.3M in revenue, up 13% on the year and about $3.3M ahead of estimates, and a $0.02 loss per share, three cents better than expected.
- Subscription revenue was up 19% on the year to $65.1M.
- Customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100,000 increased to 676 customers, up 8%.
- Dollar-based retention rate was 100%.
- Operating cash flow totaled $3.1M with FCF of $2.1M.
- Cash and equivalents stood at $186.6M as of January 31.
- For Q1, ZUO expects revenue of $78-80M (consensus: $79.4M) and a loss per share of $0.04-0.05 (consensus: $0.04 loss).
- The full-year view includes $335-337M in revenue (consensus: $332.9M) and loss per share of $0.06-0.10 (consensus: $0.09 loss).
- ZUO shares are up 2.2% after hours.
- Press release.