Mar. 11, 2021 Zuora stock gains after Q4 results top estimates
  • Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) tops Q4 estimates with $79.3M in revenue, up 13% on the year and about $3.3M ahead of estimates, and a $0.02 loss per share, three cents better than expected.
  • Subscription revenue was up 19% on the year to $65.1M.
  • Customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100,000 increased to 676 customers, up 8%.
  • Dollar-based retention rate was 100%.
  • Operating cash flow totaled $3.1M with FCF of $2.1M.
  • Cash and equivalents stood at $186.6M as of January 31.
  • For Q1, ZUO expects revenue of $78-80M (consensus: $79.4M) and a loss per share of $0.04-0.05 (consensus: $0.04 loss).
  • The full-year view includes $335-337M in revenue (consensus: $332.9M) and loss per share of $0.06-0.10 (consensus: $0.09 loss).
  • ZUO shares are up 2.2% after hours.
  • Press release.
