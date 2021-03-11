Lightspeed to acquire Vend for $350M to expand its global retail base
Mar. 11, 2021 4:50 PM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)LSPDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) agrees to acquire VendLimited, a cloud-based retail management software company, for about $350M, to expand its omnichannel retail platform and doubling its customer base in the Asia-Pacific region.
- LSPD gains 3.8% in after-hours trading.
- Lightspeed will pay ~$192.5M of the consideration in cash and issue subordinated voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed valued at ~$157.5M.
- Vend generated revenue of ~$34M and GTV of more than $7B in the trailing twelve month period ended Dec. 31, 2020.
- The transaction is expected to close toward the end of April.
- In December, Lightspeed acquired restaurant management cloud-software company Upserve for $430M.