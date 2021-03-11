WisdomTree files with SEC for Bitcoin ETF
Mar. 11, 2021
- WisdomTree's (NASDAQ:WETF) Digital Commodity Services subsidiary just filed paperwork on a preliminary prospectus with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to launch the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust.
- The WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust is to be an ETF that will issue common shares listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and trade under the ticker symbol “BTCW.”
- Per the prospectus of the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust, its objective is to gain exposure to the price of bitcoin, less expenses, and liabilities of the trust’s operations.
- Additionally, the prospectus goes on to state: “Barring a liquidation or extraordinary circumstances, the trust does not currently intend to purchase or sell bitcoin directly.”
- The news comes out as bitcoin (BTC-USD) is trading at $57,621.51, up 1.2% and challenging its all-time high.
- This move by WisdomTree to create a bitcoin trust joins the likes of VanEck, Valkyrie, and New York Digital Group who each filed for a bitcoin ETF.