ExOne reports wider than expected loss as pandemic impact continues
Mar. 11, 2021 5:03 PM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)DMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares are down 3.3% after the 3D printing company reported a wider than expected loss per share of $0.21 versus the $0.17 loss consensus.
- Sales were down 1% on the year to $17.37M, inline with analyst estimates. An increase in unit volume sales was offset by a 9% decline in 3D printing machine revenue due to a higher mix of lower cost machines.
- Gross margin fell from 38.6% in last year's quarter to 22.2% due to the low-margin mix and operating inefficiencies related to the pandemic.
- Total liquidity increased to $59.7M as of December 31 compared to $20.3M in the prior year. There were no borrowings outstanding under the $10M revolving credit facility.
- “With a record year-end backlog, strong interest in our core binder jetting technology, and expansion into new product areas like bound metal and sintering furnaces, we remain optimistic about our future. While there are still some headwinds as a result of COVID-19, which continues to influence the timing of our customers’ capital spending and is causing operational disruption and compressed margins in the mid-term, our backlog growth, refreshed product portfolio, and enhanced liquidity supports our projected 15% to 25% revenue growth in 2021," says CEO John Hartner.
- Press release.