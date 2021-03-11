Continental Resources pulls lawsuit over North Dakota drilling permits
Mar. 11, 2021 4:56 PM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)CLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has withdrawn a lawsuit it filed last month that accused the Biden administration of unlawfully delaying 50 drilling permits in North Dakota, which the company said could jeopardize its ability to build well pads before a June deadline needed to avoid disturbing endangered species.
- The company voluntarily withdrew the lawsuit this week after the permits were approved, Argus reports.
- The U.S. Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management is picking up the pace of drilling permit approvals, clearing 200 permits over the past two weeks compared with just 16 in the first full month of the new administration.
- The more rigorous review of drilling permits is distinct from the "pause" that Biden imposed on new federal oil and gas leasing that remains in effect.
- The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the pause is unlikely to have any effect on U.S. oil and gas production until 2022 because of the minimum 8-10 month delay from leasing to production for onshore areas.
- Continental's capital intensity is "slightly above the industry median though the company generates an industry competitive cash operating margin," according to MKM Partners, which recently downgraded the stock.