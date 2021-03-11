Ritchie Bros. extends support of U.S. Department of Defense
- Ritchie Bros.' (NYSE:RBA) GovPlanet marketplace has been helping the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Logistics Agency sell thousands of its surplus rolling stock assets for the past seven years.
- Last week, Ritchie Bros. was declared the apparent high bidder for two new East and West contracts, covering the consolidated surplus rolling stock and surplus non-rolling stock assets for the DoD.
- Each of these contracts has a base term of two years with three one-year renewal options.
- "The strength of our GovPlanet marketplace is enhanced by our ability to offer the DLA's surplus assets to our growing buyer base. We have shown we are able to reach more potential buyers than ever before, providing the DLA and all our GovPlanet consignors unparalleled service and strong returns on their assets." said Jeff Jeter, President, Global Strategic Accounts.
- Press Release