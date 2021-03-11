Investor 'positioning' a major reason for GE stock weakness, analyst says
Mar. 11, 2021 5:55 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor52 Comments
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares concluded their worst two-day drop since June, shedding 7.4% in today's trade after falling 5.4% yesterday following confirmation of a deal to sell its GECAS jet-leasing operation.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase raised her GE stock price target to $14 from $13, saying she "did not find many surprises" in GE's outlook for this year but "positioning/expectations were a major component" of the stock's subsequent downturn.
- "GE has been a consensus long amongst hedge funds for several months now, and remains a favorite way to gain exposure to the 'reopening' trade, given the importance of the Aviation business" to earnings per share and free cash flow, DeBlase writes.
- Other than valuation, DeBlase cites questions over the timing of the GECAS deal given it occurred during the cycle trough, and that the deal was a "sneaky" way to write down GECAS assets.
- Oppenheimer's Christopher Glynn said the deal and guidance puts GE on a "solid" foundation, but he downgraded the stock based on valuation, given the price had surpassed his previous $13 target.
- RBC analyst Deane Dray, who rates GE at Outperform, attributed most of the stock's weakness to profit-taking, and he sees ample upside in the company's turnaround story.
- Meanwhile, longtime bear Stephen Tusa at J.P. Morgan reiterated his Neutral rating and still sees "material downside" for the stock, as per his $5 price target.
- With GECAS out of the picture, Tusa said there are no longer GE Capital assets to support the argument that there is enough value or equity to support related debt.
- "It is apparent that [CEO Larry] Culp did not really have a vision for the future GE when he took over and has moved as opportunity has allowed," John M. Mason writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.