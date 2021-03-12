Evercore weighs retail's winners and losers with wage hikes likely

Mar. 11, 2021 7:00 PM ETWMT, KR, DG, DLTR, FIVE, ACI, ORLY, AAP, AZO, GPC, AMZN, COST, HD, LOW, SHWBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor86 Comments
  • A minimum wage hike may have fallen out of the newly signed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief law, but that's not the end of the debate in D.C., Evercore ISI says - nor what's happening to hourly wages as a result of economic forces.
  • While DC lawmakers debate a federal minimum wage hike, the law of supply & demand is moving faster," the firm says, noting that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) hiked its average pay to $15-plus per hour, "effectively reinvesting a chunk of COVID bonuses back into associates."
  • The wage moves have implications for the firm's retail broadlines/hardlines coverage, as different firms face different levels of wage inflation depending on several factors, including geography since labor is local.
  • Evercore's D.C. policy team sees the potential for more than a doubling of the federal minimum wage, to $15/hour, by 2025 - and it expects average pay for the retailers it coves to climb 25% to about $17.50 over the next five years, with the federal hike serving as an accelerator.
  • And median profit headwind across the group is seen in the mid-teens through 2025, "but likely low to mid-single digits after productivity gains and pricing."
  • A $17.50 wage serves as a base case in the analysts, vs. a bull case of $15-$16/hour, or a bear case of $20/hour. The potential profit pressure from wage inflation in the base case is a 16% median hit to EPS, but with leaders like Walmart, Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) facing 20-45% pressure.
  • And who's most at risk from minimum wage hikes? The retailers who already have a lean cost base, with "stores in low cost states, fewer productivity opportunities and with less pricing power." that includes dollar stores like Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Dollar General as well as Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), grocers including Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), and auto parts retailers including O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).
  • Meanwhile, those best positioned to manage rising wages are those with high sales per employee, higher wage rates and either pricing power or tech efficiencies. That includes Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.