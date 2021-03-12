Evercore weighs retail's winners and losers with wage hikes likely
- A minimum wage hike may have fallen out of the newly signed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief law, but that's not the end of the debate in D.C., Evercore ISI says - nor what's happening to hourly wages as a result of economic forces.
- While DC lawmakers debate a federal minimum wage hike, the law of supply & demand is moving faster," the firm says, noting that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) hiked its average pay to $15-plus per hour, "effectively reinvesting a chunk of COVID bonuses back into associates."
- The wage moves have implications for the firm's retail broadlines/hardlines coverage, as different firms face different levels of wage inflation depending on several factors, including geography since labor is local.
- Evercore's D.C. policy team sees the potential for more than a doubling of the federal minimum wage, to $15/hour, by 2025 - and it expects average pay for the retailers it coves to climb 25% to about $17.50 over the next five years, with the federal hike serving as an accelerator.
- And median profit headwind across the group is seen in the mid-teens through 2025, "but likely low to mid-single digits after productivity gains and pricing."
- A $17.50 wage serves as a base case in the analysts, vs. a bull case of $15-$16/hour, or a bear case of $20/hour. The potential profit pressure from wage inflation in the base case is a 16% median hit to EPS, but with leaders like Walmart, Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) facing 20-45% pressure.
- And who's most at risk from minimum wage hikes? The retailers who already have a lean cost base, with "stores in low cost states, fewer productivity opportunities and with less pricing power." that includes dollar stores like Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Dollar General as well as Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), grocers including Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), and auto parts retailers including O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).
- Meanwhile, those best positioned to manage rising wages are those with high sales per employee, higher wage rates and either pricing power or tech efficiencies. That includes Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW).