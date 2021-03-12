Y-mabs Therapeutics drops after new short report from Mariner Research
Mar. 12, 2021 10:05 AM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)YMABBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Y-mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) fell 6.2% after Mariner Research released a short report alleging a conflict of interest and uncertain efficacy data for its only commercialized product Danyelza (naxitamab).
- Mariner Research sees 55% downside in the shares to $16/share.
- With different efficacy data stated in the FDA label (objective response rate: 45%) and investor resources (ORR: 68% to 79%), the report claims that Y-mAbs has ‘misleading’ claims on Danyelza’s efficacy.
- Being the head of the neuroblastoma program at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK), the company’s top shareholder Nai-Kong Cheung, who has a $100m stake in Y-mabs, appears to have a conflict of interest regarding the trial outcomes and patient care, the report points out.
- Danyelza received the FDA approval for neuroblastoma in November 2020 under accelerated approval.
- The Mariner Research report also highlights insider selling from chairman and founder from Thomas Gad.
- Y-mabs didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
- Y-mabs short interest 10% of float.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners wrote on Y-mabs in December "Y-mAbs Therapeutics: Further Upside After Approval."
- Recall March 2, Exro Technologies plunges after new short report from Mariner Research.