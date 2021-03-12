Y-mabs Therapeutics drops after new short report from Mariner Research

  • Y-mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) fell 6.2% after Mariner Research released a short report alleging a conflict of interest and uncertain efficacy data for its only commercialized product Danyelza (naxitamab).
  • Mariner Research sees 55% downside in the shares to $16/share.
  • With different efficacy data stated in the FDA label (objective response rate: 45%) and investor resources (ORR: 68% to 79%), the report claims that Y-mAbs has ‘misleading’ claims on Danyelza’s efficacy.
  • Being the head of the neuroblastoma program at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK), the company’s top shareholder Nai-Kong Cheung, who has a $100m stake in Y-mabs, appears to have a conflict of interest regarding the trial outcomes and patient care, the report points out.
  • Danyelza received the FDA approval for neuroblastoma in November 2020 under accelerated approval.
  • The Mariner Research report also highlights insider selling from chairman and founder from Thomas Gad.
  • Y-mabs didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
  • Y-mabs short interest 10% of float.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners wrote on Y-mabs in December "Y-mAbs Therapeutics: Further Upside After Approval."
  • Recall March 2, Exro Technologies plunges after new short report from Mariner Research.
