EDF restructuring talks enter final stage, deal possible in weeks - Reuters
Mar. 11, 2021
- The French government and the European Union have reached to a deal in principle to restructure Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF, OTCPK:ECIFY), raising hopes that an agreement could be sealed by the end of this month, Reuters reports.
- France and the EU have been working for months over the extent that the nuclear power unit and various divisions at EDF need to be kept separate, in order to avoid creating a structure in which all its business would benefit from a form of state aid.
- The deal would involve resetting the price at which EDF sells nuclear power to third party distributors; the parties had not yet fixed the price but had agreed on the parameters that would be used to set it, according to the report, citing French government sources.