Prometheus Bio seeks to raise $190M in IPO
Mar. 11, 2021 11:34 PM ETPrometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX)RXDXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) has priced its IPO of 10M common stock at $19.00/share, which was further upsized from 9M shares.
- Expected gross proceeds of $190M. Trading kicks off on March 12.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M shares.
- Closing date is March 16.
- The company initially planned to offer 7.35M shares at a range of $16-$18.
- Prometheus was founded to develop treatments for inflammatory bowel diseases including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
