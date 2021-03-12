Prometheus Bio seeks to raise $190M in IPO

Mar. 11, 2021 11:34 PM ETPrometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX)RXDXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) has priced its IPO of 10M common stock at $19.00/share, which was further upsized from 9M shares.
  • Expected gross proceeds of $190M. Trading kicks off on March 12.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M shares.
  • Closing date is March 16.
  • The company initially planned to offer 7.35M shares at a range of $16-$18.
  • Prometheus was founded to develop treatments for inflammatory bowel diseases including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
