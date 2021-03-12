Evoke Pharma (EVOK) net loss widened in Q4, shares plunge 29%

Mar. 12, 2021 1:11 AM ETEvoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK)EVOKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares plummeted 29% after-hours after the company released its Q4 earnings.
  • For Q4, net sales were approx. $23K.
  • Net loss was ~$2.3M, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of ~$1.4M, or $0.06 per share.
  • This increase in net loss was primarily due to $5M expense in June 2020 upon achieving a technology acquisition milestone related to FDA’s approval of GIMOTI, along with costs associated GIMOTI launch.
  • Total operating expenses were ~$2.1M compared to ~$1.4M for the same period of 2019.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were ~$8.1M as of December 31, 2020.
  • In January 2021, EVOK announced positive data from market research study which indicated 79% and 89% of target and non-target gastroenterologists intend to prescribe GIMOTI.
  • Of the patients who have tried GIMOTI, nearly 40% have had at least one refill.
  • Yesterday's close was $3.10.
  • Previously (March 11): Evoke Pharma EPS beats by $0.05
