Netflix password sharing days may be numbered
Mar. 12, 2021 3:41 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), DIS, T, CMCSA, PARANFLX, DIS, T, CMCSA, PARABy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor285 Comments
- Streamers may become more aggressive on password sharing as the industry becomes more mature. Some Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscribers have been recently noticing a message when logging on to their accounts that reads, "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching." It then prompts users to verify the account with an e-mail or text code, or create a new account with a 30-day free trial.
- Go deeper: According to Netflix's current terms, an account can only be shared with members of a household, but the streamer has been facing intense competition. Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), AT&T's (NYSE:T) HBO Max, NBCUniversal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Peacock and ViacomCBS's (NASDAQ:VIAC) Paramount+ are all making waves in Netflix's traditional business and it must ensure users aren't moving to competitive services.
- Outlook: While about a third of all Netflix users share their password with at least one other person, according to research firm Magid, the company hasn't done much to stop password sharing. Strong subscriber growth appears to offset any concerns about lost revenue. So far the streamer has only set limits on simultaneous streaming, but doesn't limit users on the number of devices a single account can be logged into.
- Back in January, the company said it topped 200M global subscribers in January, though its shares have underperformed the S&P 500 this year as investors moved away from high-growth stocks.