BEST inks strategic partnership with Sinolink Yongfu Asset Management
Mar. 12, 2021 5:31 AM ETBEST Inc. (BEST)BESTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Sinolink Yongfu Asset Management, a subsidiary of Sinolink Securities.
- The company has initially sold RMB517M worth of its assets pertaining to its external B2C truck leasing business to Sinolink.
- Gloria Fan, Chief Financial Officer of BEST Inc., said, "This transaction demonstrates our commitment to improve the Company's balance sheet and enhance liquidity. Our partnership with Sinolink will optimize our cash flow and allow us to focus more resources on the growth of our core logistics businesses."
- Shares down 2.3% premarket.