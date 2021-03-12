Invacare raises $110M through convertible senior notes
Mar. 12, 2021 5:45 AM ETInvacare Corporation (IVC)IVCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has priced upsized $110M (from $100M) of 4.25% convertible senior notes due March 15, 2026 in a private offering.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $15M of notes.
- Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning September 15, 2021.
- Net proceeds estimated to be ~$105.8M (or $120.3M if the initial purchasers exercise their option).
- The company expects to use ~$16.5M (or ~ $18.8M) of the net proceeds to enter into capped call transactions with the option counterparties, ~$79.9M to repurchase ~$78.9M of the outstanding 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022 and any remaining for working capital and general corporate purposes.