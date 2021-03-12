Invacare raises $110M through convertible senior notes

Mar. 12, 2021 5:45 AM ETInvacare Corporation (IVC)IVCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has priced upsized $110M (from $100M) of 4.25% convertible senior notes due March 15, 2026 in a private offering.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $15M of notes.
  • Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning September 15, 2021.
  • Net proceeds estimated to be ~$105.8M (or $120.3M if the initial purchasers exercise their option).
  • The company expects to use ~$16.5M (or ~ $18.8M) of the net proceeds to enter into capped call transactions with the option counterparties, ~$79.9M to repurchase ~$78.9M of the outstanding 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022 and any remaining for working capital and general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.