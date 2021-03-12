China Customer Relations trades higher on merger agreement for "going private" transaction
Mar. 12, 2021 6:56 AM ETChina Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC)CCRCBy: SA News Team
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ:CCRC) inks a merger agreement for going private transaction with Taiying Group and Taiying International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent.
- As per the terms, the Parent will acquire the Company for a cash consideration of ~$6.50/share.
- This offer represents a premium of 37.7% over the Company's closing price of $4.72/Share on Nov. 27, 2020, the date that the Company had received a "going-private" proposal.
- This amount also represents an increase of ~21.0% over the $5.37/share initially offered by the buyer group in their initial "going-private" proposal on Nov. 27, 2020.
- The merger is expected to close in Q2'21.
- Shares +7% premarket.