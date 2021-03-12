China Customer Relations trades higher on merger agreement for "going private" transaction

  • China Customer Relations (NASDAQ:CCRC) inks a merger agreement for going private transaction with Taiying Group and Taiying International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent.
  • As per the terms, the Parent will acquire the Company for a cash consideration of ~$6.50/share.
  • This offer represents a premium of 37.7% over the Company's closing price of $4.72/Share on Nov. 27, 2020, the date that the Company had received a "going-private" proposal.
  • This amount also represents an increase of ~21.0% over the $5.37/share initially offered by the buyer group in their initial "going-private" proposal on Nov. 27, 2020.
  • The merger is expected to close in Q2'21.
  • Shares +7% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.