Kirkland's EPS and revenue in-line

Mar. 12, 2021 7:02 AM ETKirkland's, Inc. (KIRK)KIRKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 in-line; GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $194.92M (-6.9% Y/Y) in-line.
  • CEO comment: "We continue to carefully, deliberately and strategically evolve Kirkland's into a value-oriented specialty retailer. Our strategy has been to incrementally improve the quality and design of our merchandise while maintaining our opening price points and delivering value for our customers. Merchandising will be front and center again for us in 2021, along with leveraging the improvements in infrastructure and operating costs and accelerating our ongoing digital transformation. With total liquidity of $140 million at year end, we are well positioned to fund the evolution of Kirkland's."
  • Shares +3.3% PM.
  • Press Release
