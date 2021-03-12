Adient to go independent in China as part of strategic transformation

Mar. 12, 2021 7:02 AM ETAdient plc (ADNT)ADNTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) announces that it entered into definitive agreements with joint venture partner Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Ltd. to end its Yanfeng Adient Seating Co., Ltd. joint venture in China.
  • The company says the move is part of its strategic transition in the region.
  • The transactions are expected to allow Adient to drive its strategy in China independently, which is expected to result in a variety of benefits, including capturing growth in profitable and expanding segments; improving the integration of the company's China operations; and allowing for more certain value realization relative to status quo, where cash and value are generated from dividends at entities not in Adient's control.
  • Deal terms:, Adient will sell its 49.99% interest in YFAS to YF and its minority interest in certain other joint ventures and will receive ~$1.5B in cash and will acquire YFAS's 50% equity interest in Chongqing Yanfeng Adient Automotive Components Co. and YFAS's 100% equity interest in Yanfeng Adient Seating Co. Upon acquiring YFAS's interests in CQYFAS and YFAS-LF, Adient would consolidate those businesses going forward.
  • Shares of Adient are up 1.91% premarket.
  • Read more details on the JV buyout
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.