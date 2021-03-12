Adient to go independent in China as part of strategic transformation
Mar. 12, 2021
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) announces that it entered into definitive agreements with joint venture partner Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Ltd. to end its Yanfeng Adient Seating Co., Ltd. joint venture in China.
- The company says the move is part of its strategic transition in the region.
- The transactions are expected to allow Adient to drive its strategy in China independently, which is expected to result in a variety of benefits, including capturing growth in profitable and expanding segments; improving the integration of the company's China operations; and allowing for more certain value realization relative to status quo, where cash and value are generated from dividends at entities not in Adient's control.
- Deal terms:, Adient will sell its 49.99% interest in YFAS to YF and its minority interest in certain other joint ventures and will receive ~$1.5B in cash and will acquire YFAS's 50% equity interest in Chongqing Yanfeng Adient Automotive Components Co. and YFAS's 100% equity interest in Yanfeng Adient Seating Co. Upon acquiring YFAS's interests in CQYFAS and YFAS-LF, Adient would consolidate those businesses going forward.
- Shares of Adient are up 1.91% premarket.
