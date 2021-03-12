Coherent selects II-VI's revised bid, gives Lumentum deadline to raise offer

Mar. 12, 2021 7:09 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR)COHR, IIVI, LITEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • Coherent's (NASDAQ:COHR) board has determined that II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) revised acquisition offer of $195 in cash and 1 II-VI share per Coherent share is superior to Lumentum's (NASDAQ:LITE) amended agreement.
  • Coherent has informed Lumentum it will terminate their existing merger agreement if Lumentum doesn't submit a revised offer by 11:59 PT on March 17.
  • Under the terms of their agreement, Coherent will have to pay a $217.6M termination fee to Lumentum.
  • Lumentum issued its own press release explaining the situation but doesn't indicate whether the company plans to raise its bid.
  • COHR shares are up 1.5% pre-market. IIVI is down 0.9% and LITE is down 0.2%.
  • On Wednesday, Coherent had selected Lumentum's revised bid over II-VI before the latter again upped its bid.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.