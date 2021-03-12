Coherent selects II-VI's revised bid, gives Lumentum deadline to raise offer
Mar. 12, 2021 7:09 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR)COHR, IIVI, LITEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Coherent's (NASDAQ:COHR) board has determined that II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) revised acquisition offer of $195 in cash and 1 II-VI share per Coherent share is superior to Lumentum's (NASDAQ:LITE) amended agreement.
- Coherent has informed Lumentum it will terminate their existing merger agreement if Lumentum doesn't submit a revised offer by 11:59 PT on March 17.
- Under the terms of their agreement, Coherent will have to pay a $217.6M termination fee to Lumentum.
- Lumentum issued its own press release explaining the situation but doesn't indicate whether the company plans to raise its bid.
- COHR shares are up 1.5% pre-market. IIVI is down 0.9% and LITE is down 0.2%.
- On Wednesday, Coherent had selected Lumentum's revised bid over II-VI before the latter again upped its bid.