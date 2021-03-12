Tesla looks to advance electric vehicle plans in India

Mar. 12, 2021 7:13 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor72 Comments
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is reported to be exploring an arrangement with the power generation unit of Indian giant Tata Sons to establish a charging infrastructure network for electric vehicles in the country.
  • No final deal between the two companies has been finalized yet.
  • Government documents also indicate that Tesla plans to set up a manufacturing unit in the southern state of Karnataka.
  • As part of its EV push in India, Tesla incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Ltd. earlier this year.
  • Shares of Tata Power rose 5.5% in Bombay earlier today. Tesla is down 3.27% premarket in the U.S. after a couple of days of share price gains.
