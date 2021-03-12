Stanley Black & Decker gains after BofA upgrade
Mar. 12, 2021 7:26 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)SWKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bank of America upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view that estimates are likely going up and the demand environment for tools is still robust/
- "Our medium to long-term caution on MTD and Tools margin sustainability hasn't suddenly gone away, but it will take time to play out. For now, ongoing strength in power tool demand could be amplified by the latest $1.9 trillion stimulus. SWK has talked down the risk of rising input costs at recent competitor events, and the company has an investor day on May 13th that some may view as a positive catalyst."
- The firm raises its price objective on SWK to $205 from $185 on the same 11.7X 2021 EV/EBITDA estimate that it used before.
- Shares of SWK are up 0.27% premarket to $192.50. Stanley Black & Decker is up 7.52% YTD and traded at a new 52-week high of $194.46 yesterday.