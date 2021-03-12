Apple Car driving company toward $3T valuation, says Citi analyst
Mar. 12, 2021 7:27 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor84 Comments
- Citi analyst Jim Suva thinks the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Car will help put the company on the path to a $3T market cap.
- Suva expects the Car, with outsourced production, to achieve "lower-than-corporate-average margins" but sees shareholder value creation with ROIC greater than WACC.
- Suva notes that the EV hardware market is expected "to exceed the combined smartphone, PC, tablet, and wearable hardware markets" combined by 2025.
- If Apple outsources production, Suva estimates a 10-15%+ sales impact and 5-11%+ EBITDA impact beyond year 2024.
- If Apple "does more with Apple CarPlay," Suva estimates a 2%+ sales impact and 1-2% EBITDA impact, which could occur quickly.
- Apple shares are currently down 1.3% pre-market to $120.42.
- Earlier this week, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives also forecast a $3T valuation "on the horizon" for Apple, but his note was focused on iPhone supercycles.