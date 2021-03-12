Ault Global announces $10M investment in Alzamend Neuro

Mar. 12, 2021 7:37 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)NILEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ault Global's (NYSEMKT:DPW) wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, entered into a securities purchase agreement with Alzamend Neuro, a related party, to invest $10M in Alzamend common stock (6.67M shares) and warrants (3.33M warrants with exercise price of $3/share), based on certain milestones achievement.
  • The company agreed to fund $4M on execution of the securities purchase agreement and to fund the balance on milestones achievement - Alzamend's Investigational New Drug application and Phase 1a human clinical trials for Alzamend's lithium based ionic cocrystal therapy, known as AL001.
  • Alzamend is an early stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders; currently, it has two product candidates.
