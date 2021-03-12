Bandwidth prices $250M convertible senior notes offering

Mar. 12, 2021 7:46 AM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)BANDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) priced its $250M principal amount of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 in a private offering; initial purchasers granted 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5M principal amount of the Notes.
  • Sales of notes is expected to settle on Mar. 16, 2021.
  • Interest rate of 0.50% annually, it is payable semi-annually in arrears, commencing Oct.1,2021.
  • Net proceeds expected of ~$242.3M; partially to be used for cost of the capped call transactions while remainder for general corporate purposes.
  • Notes will mature on April 1, 2028, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted; Bandwidth may redeem notes prior to Apr. 6, 2025.
  • Shares trade 0.29% down premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.