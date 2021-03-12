Bandwidth prices $250M convertible senior notes offering
Mar. 12, 2021 7:46 AM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)BANDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) priced its $250M principal amount of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 in a private offering; initial purchasers granted 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5M principal amount of the Notes.
- Sales of notes is expected to settle on Mar. 16, 2021.
- Interest rate of 0.50% annually, it is payable semi-annually in arrears, commencing Oct.1,2021.
- Net proceeds expected of ~$242.3M; partially to be used for cost of the capped call transactions while remainder for general corporate purposes.
- Notes will mature on April 1, 2028, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted; Bandwidth may redeem notes prior to Apr. 6, 2025.
- Shares trade 0.29% down premarket