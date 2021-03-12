Shell says oil trading profit doubled to $2.6B in 2020
Mar. 12, 2021 7:48 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says its 2020 earnings from trading crude oil and refined products doubled from 2019 to $2.6B, disclosing the profitability of the trading unit for the first time.
- Shell's Trading & Supply operations accounted for 43% of the Oil Products division's total 2020 earnings of nearly $6B.
- The unusually high contribution from trading helped Shell withstand one of the toughest years in the industry's history, when energy consumption plunged during the pandemic.
- Rival BP's trading arm reportedly made nearly $4B in 2020, nearly equaling the company 2019 record trading profit.