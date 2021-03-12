Aimco posts Q4 loss after spinning off Apartment Income REIT
- Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV), also known as Aimco, posts a Q4 net loss of 10 cents per share vs. a loss of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 total revenue of $38.6M vs. $38.2M a year ago.
- AIV falls 1.4% in premarket trading.
- In December, Aimco spun off Apartment Income REIT so the resulting company could focus on developing and redeveloping apartment communities.
- For the year, net operating income for the operating portfolio decreased by 1.8% Y/Y; average revenue per occupied unit at its operating multifamily communities was $1,873, up 0.1% Y/Y.
- "Operating metrics for our portfolio of apartment properties trended in a positive direction during the fourth quarter and investor demand remains strong, reflecting the relative health and resilience of the U.S. multifamily sector," said President and CEO Wes Powell.
- However, the company provided no Q4 metrics in its 2020 earnings release and limited Q4 measures in its 10-K annual report.