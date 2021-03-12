Where the markets stand a year after WHO declared a pandemic: At the Open
- The $1.9% COVID relief package is now law and checks could start arriving as soon as this weekend, while the White House is aiming to have all adults eligible for a vaccine by May 1.
- But on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization had just declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
- The S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell 4.9% that day and another 9.5% the next. The Nasdaq (COMP) (NASDAQ:QQQ) tumbled 4.7% and then 9.4%. The Dow Jones (DJI) (NYSEARCA:DIA) sank 5.9% and 10% the next day. And the Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) fell 6.4% and then 11%.
- BofA Data Analytics took a look at where the markets stand one-year after the tumble started and the world saw unprecedented lockdowns.
- The S&P is up nearly 17% from its pre-pandemic level of 3,373, where it saw a low of 2,237.
- The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) rose to 1.54% from 1.51%, with a bottom at 0.54%.
- Oil (CL1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) is around $70/barrel from around $60, bottoming around $20 (although futures did trade into negative territory).
- Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) (NYSEARCA:GLD) is up about 2.5% from its pre-pandemic level of $1,680/oz., with a low at $1,471.
- The investment grade bond spread (NYSEARCA:LQD) (NASDAQ:SLQD) is up to 104 basis points, from the pre-pandemic level of 99. Its high was 401.
- The high-yield bond spread (NYSEARCA:HYG) (NYSEARCA:JNK) is at 363, up from 338 and well below the high of 1,087.
- The outflow of money from bonds last week was the biggest seen since March 2020 at $15.4B.
- Also in its weekly look at flows, which BofA called champagne for stocks and beer for bonds, $31.5B flowed into equities (the ninth-largest inflow ever), $21.3B into cash (the biggest in nine weeks) and $1.8B out of gold (the largest in 14 weeks).
- Looking more closely at bonds, BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett noted the "Treasury auctioned $255bn in debt past 4 days, an amount larger than the annual GDP of Portugal or New Zealand," and that the "US government will spend $879mn every hour in 2021."
- Either "bond yields will rise, or US dollar will fall to fund fiscal excess; US debt sustainability to cause higher volatility when higher yields combine with lower US dollar."
- Seeking Alpha contributor Left Brain Investment Research looked at 100 stocks that rallied during the pandemic and are now down sharply, recommending three names.