Where the markets stand a year after WHO declared a pandemic: At the Open

  • The $1.9% COVID relief package is now law and checks could start arriving as soon as this weekend, while the White House is aiming to have all adults eligible for a vaccine by May 1.
  • But on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization had just declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
  • The S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell 4.9% that day and another 9.5% the next. The Nasdaq (COMP) (NASDAQ:QQQ) tumbled 4.7% and then 9.4%. The Dow Jones (DJI) (NYSEARCA:DIA) sank 5.9% and 10% the next day. And the Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) fell 6.4% and then 11%.
  • BofA Data Analytics took a look at where the markets stand one-year after the tumble started and the world saw unprecedented lockdowns.
  1. The S&P is up nearly 17% from its pre-pandemic level of 3,373, where it saw a low of 2,237.
  2. The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) rose to 1.54% from 1.51%, with a bottom at 0.54%.
  3. Oil (CL1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) is around $70/barrel from around $60, bottoming around $20 (although futures did trade into negative territory).
  4. Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) (NYSEARCA:GLD) is up about 2.5% from its pre-pandemic level of $1,680/oz., with a low at $1,471.
  5. The investment grade bond spread (NYSEARCA:LQD) (NASDAQ:SLQD) is up to 104 basis points, from the pre-pandemic level of 99. Its high was 401.
  6. The high-yield bond spread (NYSEARCA:HYG) (NYSEARCA:JNK) is at 363, up from 338 and well below the high of 1,087.
  • The outflow of money from bonds last week was the biggest seen since March 2020 at $15.4B.
  • Also in its weekly look at flows, which BofA called champagne for stocks and beer for bonds, $31.5B flowed into equities (the ninth-largest inflow ever), $21.3B into cash (the biggest in nine weeks) and $1.8B out of gold (the largest in 14 weeks).
  • Looking more closely at bonds, BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett noted the "Treasury auctioned $255bn in debt past 4 days, an amount larger than the annual GDP of Portugal or New Zealand," and that the "US government will spend $879mn every hour in 2021."
  • Either "bond yields will rise, or US dollar will fall to fund fiscal excess; US debt sustainability to cause higher volatility when higher yields combine with lower US dollar."
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Left Brain Investment Research looked at 100 stocks that rallied during the pandemic and are now down sharply, recommending three names.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.