Cedar Fair preps for summer recovery season
Mar. 12, 2021 8:22 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)FUNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) announces plans to welcome back visitors in 2021.
- "Our primary goal for the 2021 season is to fully reopen all of our properties and provide our guests with fun, dynamic and memorable experiences they can share with their family and friends," says Cedar Fair COO said Tim Fisher.
- "We are optimistic that attendance levels at our parks and resort properties will significantly improve in 2021, particularly as COVID-19 vaccines become more broadly available," he adds.
- FUN has season pass base of 1.8M passes outstanding heading into the season.
- In preparation for reopening, Cedar Fair anticipates hiring approximately 45K seasonal associates across its 12 U.S. properties during 2021.
- Source: Press Release
- FUN -0.60% premarket to $49.50. Shares are up more than 26% YTD on optimism for a traffic recovery.