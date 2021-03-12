Ant Group CEO reportedly resigns; chairman taking over role
Mar. 12, 2021 8:26 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BABABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Ant Group (NYSE:BABA) CEO Simon Hu has reportedly resigned from the fintech giant for personal reasons. Chairman Eric Jing will immediately step into the vacated role, according to Bloomberg sources.
- Hu joined Alibaba in 2005 and moved to the Ant affiliate in November 2018 as president before taking on the CEO role in late 2019.
- Ant Group had its blockbuster dual IPO pulled at the last minute late last year after Jack Ma publicly criticized Chinese regulators.
- Antitrust regulators, citing concerns about Ant Group's disruption of the financial industry, reportedly plan to force the company to reorganize some operations into a holding company for stricter regulations.
- Alibaba, which owns one-third of Ant Group, is trading down 2.6% pre-market.
- Earlier this month, Eric Jing told Ant Group employees that the company still plans to go public at some point.