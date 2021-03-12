Ant Group CEO reportedly resigns; chairman taking over role

  • Ant Group (NYSE:BABA) CEO Simon Hu has reportedly resigned from the fintech giant for personal reasons. Chairman Eric Jing will immediately step into the vacated role, according to Bloomberg sources.
  • Hu joined Alibaba in 2005 and moved to the Ant affiliate in November 2018 as president before taking on the CEO role in late 2019.
  • Ant Group had its blockbuster dual IPO pulled at the last minute late last year after Jack Ma publicly criticized Chinese regulators.
  • Antitrust regulators, citing concerns about Ant Group's disruption of the financial industry, reportedly plan to force the company to reorganize some operations into a holding company for stricter regulations.
  • Alibaba, which owns one-third of Ant Group, is trading down 2.6% pre-market.
  • Earlier this month, Eric Jing told Ant Group employees that the company still plans to go public at some point.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.