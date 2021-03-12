Meten EdtechX (METX) stock rallies on utilizing blockchain technology in education technology

Mar. 12, 2021 8:40 AM ETMeten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)METXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • With the ongoing experimentations and innovations of applying blockchain technology in the education industry being promising, Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) announced its strategy to make full use of blockchain technology in the education industry.
  • Blockchain technology offers a model for secure collection and sharing of all competency indicators in the education sector.
  • The company can provide students with transparent, credible and tamper-proof digital certificates to avoid academic dishonesty.
  • The company expects to integrate its internal resources and technical strengths, apply blockchain, artificial intelligence, 5G and other cutting-edge technologies to further revolutionize online education, and provide students with education services.
  • METX stock rallies 17% higher premarket
