CF Acquisition VIII prices upsized $220M SPAC IPO
Mar. 12, 2021 8:54 AM ETCF Acquisition Corp. VIII Units (CFFEU)CFFEUBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CF Acquisition VIII (CFFEU) prices upsized initial public offering to raise $220M through the issue of 22M investment units priced at $10 each; this compares to initial offering of $200M.
- The units will start trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CFFEU", each consisting of one Class A common stock and 0.25 warrant exercisable to purchase second share at $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 3.3M units.
- The special purpose acquisition company, CF Acquisition VIII intends to focus on experienced management and is open for business combinations in any industry, including financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology and software industries.
- Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “CFFE” and “CFFEW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on Mar. 16, 2021.
