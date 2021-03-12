Marathon makes progress in Galveston Bay refinery restart

  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) restarted a reformer and a coker yesterday at its 585K bbl/day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas, which was shut by the effects of the severe winter storm on Feb. 15, Reuters reports.
  • Total (NYSE:TOT) reportedly is nearing completion of the restart of its 225K bbl/day Port Arthur refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast and may ramp up to full rates by early next week.
  • LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) also is trying to restore normal operations at its refinery on the Houston Ship Channel for the first time since it also shut on Feb. 15.
