Marathon makes progress in Galveston Bay refinery restart
Mar. 12, 2021 8:56 AM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), TTE, LYBMPC, TTE, LYBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) restarted a reformer and a coker yesterday at its 585K bbl/day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas, which was shut by the effects of the severe winter storm on Feb. 15, Reuters reports.
- Total (NYSE:TOT) reportedly is nearing completion of the restart of its 225K bbl/day Port Arthur refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast and may ramp up to full rates by early next week.
- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) also is trying to restore normal operations at its refinery on the Houston Ship Channel for the first time since it also shut on Feb. 15.