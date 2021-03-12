T-cell receptor therapies could benefit Ziopharm Oncology, but will take time

  • Ziopharm Oncology's (NASDAQ:ZIOP) focus on its T-cell receptor therapies (TCRs) under development could transform treatment of solid tumors in the long term, according to Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton.
  • However, given that the company has said it will seek a partner to continue development of an IL-12 program, no data to look forward to in the short term as well as a near-term need for capital, he is not recommending buying shares at present.
  • The company recently received IND approval to start a phase 1 study for 6 TCRs targeting TP53 and KRAS in patients with bile duct, colon, lung, ovary and pancreas cancer, with enrollment slated for the second half of this year.
  • Howerton is optimistic that Ziopharm will present initial data on these TCRs next year.
  • Howerton has downgraded shares of Ziopharm to hold from buy and reduced his price target from $7 to $5.
  • In December, Taiwanese regulators OKd an IND from Ziopharm and another company to test non-viral CAR-T in patients with leukemia and lymphoma utilizing Ziopharm's Sleeping Beauty cell engineering technology to infuse autologous CAR-T the day after T-cells have been genetically modified.
  • Ziopharm shares are down 3.9% to $4.63 in premarket trading.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.