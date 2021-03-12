T-cell receptor therapies could benefit Ziopharm Oncology, but will take time
Mar. 12, 2021 9:09 AM ETAlaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)TCRTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ziopharm Oncology's (NASDAQ:ZIOP) focus on its T-cell receptor therapies (TCRs) under development could transform treatment of solid tumors in the long term, according to Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton.
- However, given that the company has said it will seek a partner to continue development of an IL-12 program, no data to look forward to in the short term as well as a near-term need for capital, he is not recommending buying shares at present.
- The company recently received IND approval to start a phase 1 study for 6 TCRs targeting TP53 and KRAS in patients with bile duct, colon, lung, ovary and pancreas cancer, with enrollment slated for the second half of this year.
- Howerton is optimistic that Ziopharm will present initial data on these TCRs next year.
- Howerton has downgraded shares of Ziopharm to hold from buy and reduced his price target from $7 to $5.
- In December, Taiwanese regulators OKd an IND from Ziopharm and another company to test non-viral CAR-T in patients with leukemia and lymphoma utilizing Ziopharm's Sleeping Beauty cell engineering technology to infuse autologous CAR-T the day after T-cells have been genetically modified.
- Ziopharm shares are down 3.9% to $4.63 in premarket trading.